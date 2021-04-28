Isle of Wight NAACP demands Chief Riddle, Officer Crocker’s resignations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Isle of Wight Chapter of the NAACP is demanding the resignations of Town of Windsor Police Chief Riddle and Officer Crocker in connection to the traffic stop of Lt. Caron Nazario.

Nazario was pulled over by officers Gutierrez and Crocker who claim Nazario did not have a rear license plate showing on his Chevrolet Tahoe.

Bodycam footage shows that after pulling into the parking lot of a gas station off Route U.S. 460 in Isle of Wight County, the officers pointed their guns at Nazario, ordered him out of his vehicle, and threatened to shoot if he did not comply.

Officer Gutierrez was ultimately let go because of his actions in the incident.

In a press release, the NAACP chapter said they met with the Town of Windsor officials on April 21, making it known that no progress will be made without the police department and the town accepting accountability.

With that being said the Isle of Wight chapter of the NAACP will be launching a campaign in order to “pursue justice” for Lt. Nazario and citizens of the Town of Windsor.

Nazario’s alum mater Virginia State University will host a Unity March on April 29 at 4 p.m. to allow students and members of the Petersburg community to stand in solidarity for Nazario and others who have had their civil rights violated by police officers.

The Unity March will start in Rogers Stadium’s parking lot and proceed through the university’s campus.

For more information on the Justice in Windsor campaign, visit there website.