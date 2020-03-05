‘I’ve been busy lately’: Louisiana driver tells police they ‘forgot’ license plate expired in 1997

SLIDELL, La. (WRIC) — A Louisiana driver recently pulled over has skipped quite a few car inspections. The last one they had — was over 20 years ago.

Officers at Slidell Police Department were shocked to see the ‘SEP. 97’ inspection sticker and posted the picture of the driver of the vehicle’s license plate on Facebook.

“At least give us a good challenge,” Slidell Police Department said on Facebook. “Don’t use a license plate that is over 20-years-old and expired back in 1997!”

While the driver was pulled over he told police, “Sorry, officer. I’ve been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!”

