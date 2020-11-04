Jackpot! Expansion of gambling in the US wins big at polls

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry won big at the polls Tuesday, with three states authorizing legal sports betting and three others either approving or expanding casino gambling.
Maryland, South Dakota and Louisiana approved sports betting. That sets up a situation in which by the end of next year more than half the country could have legal sports betting, less than three years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to adopt it if they chose.
Virginia approved casino gambling in four locations, Nebraska authorized adding casino games at its horse racing tracks, and Colorado expanded the number and type of casino games it can offer, along with eliminating some wagering limits.
“It appears that Americans are becoming increasingly comfortable with legalized gambling,” said David Schwartz, a gambling historian with the University of Nevada Las Vegas. “The addition of casinos in Virginia and racetrack casinos in Nebraska indicates that casino-style gambling is on the upswing as well. We have reached a point where voters seem satisfied that legalizing gambling will offer positive returns for their state.”
The American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s main trade group, hailed the expansion votes.
“As a result of successful ballot measures in six gaming states, more Americans will have access to much needed job opportunities, dedicated tax revenue, and safe, regulated entertainment options closer to home,” said Bill Miller, the organization’s CEO.
By the end of 2021, at least 25 states and the District of Columbia could have legal sports betting in place.
Voters in four Virginia cities — Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth and Norfolk — approved ballot measures authorizing casinos.
Caesars Entertainment released a statement thanking voters for approving the Danville proposal.
“We look forward to fulfilling the trust the voters have placed in us by bringing 1,300 good-paying jobs, tourism dollars and economic development to the city, and we are incredibly excited to begin construction,” CEO Tom Reeg said.
In South Dakota, the ballot question allows the Deadwood casinos to add in-person sports betting. For now, mobile sports betting, the largest and fastest-growing part of the industry, would not be permitted.
Sports betting will become legal in Louisiana parishes that approved the measure; over three-quarters appeared to have done so.
Nebraska allowed casino games at racetracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus and South Sioux City.
In Colorado, casinos in Central City, Black Hawk and Cripple Creek can do away with limits that restricted maximum bets to $100. They also will be able to offer new games including baccarat, keno, and a spinning wheel.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- Virginia voters on Tuesday awarded the state’s 13 electoral votes to Democrat Joe Biden and returned Democrat Mark Warner to a third term in the U.S. Senate. The election will determine the staying power of a “blue wave” that flipped two competitive congressional districts in the state two years ago.
- Despite fears of clashes at polling places, chaos sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and confusion due to disinformation and swiftly-changing voting rules, millions across the U.S. cast ballots in a historically contentious election with few problems.
- President Donald Trump is projected to win a key state in his hopes to gain re-election.
- President Trump vows to stop further voting, makes unsubstantiated claims about voting irregularitiesPresident Trump announced on Twitter that he will be speaking early Wednesday as the tightly contested 2020 U.S. presidential election continues into another day.
- Republican Bob Good declares victory in race for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, Webb officially concedesRepublican Bob Good of Campbell County is the next congressman for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
- Oregonians have approved Measure 110, which decriminalizes possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD, oxycodone and some other drugs.
- Delaware has elected Democrat Sarah McBride, which would make her the first openly transgender state senator in the country’s history when she is sworn in.
- A bipartisan commission of citizens and legislators equally divided between Democrats and Republicans will now redraw the state’s congressional and General Assembly districts to conform with the 2020 Census.
- President Donald Trump has claimed the first and largest of the key swing states viewed as most likely to determine the winner of the 2020 presidential election.
- "I’m here to tell you tonight we believe we’re on track to win this election," Biden said.