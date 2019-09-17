‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek reveals setback in cancer battle

(ABC/WRIC) — ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek shared a health update as he continues to fight Stage 4 pancreatic cancer Tuesday morning.

The host appeared on Good Morning America where he spoke about the highs and lows of his cancer battle. In the summer, Trebek said he wanted to get his strength back and grow his hair.

“My hair started to grow back, but now I have to undergo chemo again,” Trebek told GMA’s TJ Holmes. “So what little hair I have grown is going to disappear again.”

In August, Trebek announced he was done with chemotherapy. But then his health took a turn.

“I was doing so well,” Trebek said. “And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy.'”

But then the host lost 12 pounds in a week.

“My numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed,” Trebek said. “So the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

The 79-year-old said there are moments where he feels sadness and depression, admitting he sometimes gets teary-eyed when speaking to his audience.

“I don’t even bother to explain it anymore, I just experience it, I know it’s a part of who I am and I just keep going,” Trebek said.

As for ‘Jeopardy!’ — the host said he has no plans on giving it up.

“As long as I can walk out and greet the audience and the contestants and run the game I’m happy,” Trebek said.