WASHINGTON (WRIC) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall for Jetson hoverboards — also known as self-balancing scooters — due to fire hazards involving two reported deaths.

According to the CPSC, the lithium-ion battery packs used in these products can overheat and create a fire hazard. Two sisters — one 15 years old, the other 10 — were killed in a fire on April 1, 2022, in Hellerton Pennsylvania. The local fire marshal determined that a 42-volt Jetson Rogue caused the fire.

Both CPSC and Jetson Electric Bikes LLC are urging customers to immediately stop using the 42-volt version of the hoverboards and contact Jetson for a full refund.

There are an estimated 53,000 42-volt Jetson Rogue hoverboards now in need of recall.

For more information on the recall and instructions on how to receive a refund, visit the CPSC website.