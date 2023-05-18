CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Jimmy Buffett announced via social media that he was hospitalized after a check-up in Boston, forcing him to postpone a weekend show.

Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band were slated to perform Saturday in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” Buffett explained. “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

The “Margaritaville” singer didn’t say what medical issue he was dealing with, but remained light-hearted, telling fans: “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

Buffett thanked his fans for their thoughts and prayers as he recovers, adding, “just remember, NOT YET!”

He hopes to announce a rescheduled date soon. Any tickets previously purchased will be honored for the new concert date.

Ticket purchasers will receive an email with more information.