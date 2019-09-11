John Hinckley, man who shot Ronald Reagan, seeking release from federal supervision

(AP/CNN) — The man who shot Ronald Reagan when he was president in 1981 may soon be free from federal oversight.

John Hinckley Jr.’s lawyer plans to file a motion before the end of the year seeking either an unconditional release or reduction of conditions for how Hinckley lives.

Hinckley spent decades living at a psychiatric hospital in Washington after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 1981 shooting that injured Reagan and three others.

But health professionals have said that the mental illness that the then 25-year-old Hinckley was suffering from when he shot Reagan has been in full and stable remission for decades.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman has said he is no longer a danger to himself or others and has gradually allowed him more time away from the hospital and more freedom.

He currently resides with his elder mother and is required to maintain regular therapy sessions and contact with his doctors.

The judge asked Hinckley’s lawyers to provide a plan for where his client will live when his mother passes away.

The 64-year-old is currently allowed to live independently, with roommates or with family.

The judge also wants to know where Hinckley will seek treatment once his current providers retire.

The assistant U.S. attorney in the case is against Hinckley’s attorney’s plan for his client to move to California and seek work in the music industry.