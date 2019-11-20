1  of  2
Breaking News
NYPD believes man wanted in Bronx homicide could be in Virginia Video shows brutal attack of McDonald’s drive-thru employee in Henrico
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies

Judge adds suspect Derick Brown to Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney case gag order

U.S. & World

by: WIAT Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Special District Judge Clyde E. Jones signed an order Tuesday amending a previous gag order, adding suspect Derick Irisha Brown.

Brown will not be able to make any public statements concerning the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case. In the order, it states that this decision will not include or relate to statements by the defendant to her attorney(s).

Both Derick Irisha Brown and suspect Patrick Devone Stallworth are charged with capital murder in the death of Kamille McKinney.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 10.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events