Judge awards mother $101M after baby born with brain damage due to hospital’s neglect

CHICAGO (CNN) — A record-breaking $101 million will go to a Chicago area family after a baby was born with brain damage.

A judge ruled Tuesday that the child is permanently damaged due to neglect at a hospital.

When Tequila Snow kisses her 5-year-old son she’ll finally feel an overwhelming sense of relief.

“I wanted his voice to be heard,” the mother said.

Gerald can smile and squeal, but he can’t talk or eat or even sit up on his own.

In five years he never has.

“All because of what he went through and not getting help when he needed it,” Snow said.

Today a Cook County jury ruled Gerald is permanently damaged directly because nurses and technicians at west suburban hospital ignored his mother’s cry for help.

August 16, 2014 Tequila showed up panicked because she could no longer feel her unborn baby moving.

“Tequila was telling the nurse that Gerald wasn’t moving and he needed help and the nurse still wasn’t calling the doctor,” said the mother’s attorney Sarah King.

Five hours later it was too late.

“When he was born he was limp, pale, not breathing. They had to resuscitate him,’ King said.

Snow relived every second of that horrifying day over the past month.

Today a jury awarded the young, single mother $101 million to make sure Gerald is cared for at home, forever.

“He is all I have and I am going now to let him know he is coming home very soon,” Snow said.

For the past year, Gerald has been cared for at a facility because his mother was not able to stay home to care for him herself.