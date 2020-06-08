Judge sets $1 million bail for Derek Chauvin charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has set a $1 million bail for the officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin, 44, is also charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death. Floyd, a handcuffed black man, died after the white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.

Chauvin said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing in which he appeared on closed-circuit television from the state’s maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights. His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail – raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case – and didn’t address the substance of the charges.

Floyd’s death has ignited calls to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, which community activists have long accused of entrenched racial discrimination and brutality. A majority of Minneapolis City Council members said Sunday that they favor disbanding the department entirely, though they have yet to offer concrete plans for what would replace it.

Chauvin is being held at a state prison in Oakdale. The other three officers — J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting.They remain in the Hennepin County jail on $750,000 bond.

Chauvin’s next appearance was set for June 29 at 1:30 p.m.