K-9 tracks down 4th felon this year, Florida deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said their K-9, Chris, has tracked down his fourth suspect of 2020.
Early Sunday morning deputies said Chris tracked down a suspect who stole a truck in Plant City and crashed it in Lumberton.
Chris and deputies tracked the suspect about a mile through groves, pastures, and woods, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspect was arrested for grand theft auto.
The sheriff’s office said K-9 Chris is “ready for the next one.”
