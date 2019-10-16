Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney possibly found alive, authorities say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

BPD: “CUPCAKE STILL MISSING”

Birmingham Police says that Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has not been found, despite direct confirmation from the Jefferson County Sheriff that she has.

12:37 p.m.

CUPCAKE FOUND ALIVE, SHERIFF CONFIRMS

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway confirms Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been found alive. He says she is currently being checked by medical personnel.

12:17

“CUPCAKE” POSSIBLY FOUND ALIVE

Family members tell CBS 42 Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney has been found alive. This information remains unconfirmed by law enforcement officials.

9:51 a.m.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE AT JEFFERSON AVENUE

Birmingham Police have formed a large perimeter, cordoning off apartments in the 2700 block of Jefferson. Police sources tell CBS 42 they are following a tip from a bounty hunter on the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, who was last seen at a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night.

Tuesday, two persons of interest in the investigation were arrested on unrelated charges, one of whom is tied to a kidnapping case from 2018. Monday, an Amber Alert for Kamille was expanded from Alabama into surrounding states as the search intensified.

We are working to gather more information at this time. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.