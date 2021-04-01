Kansas woman arrested for April Fools’ Day ‘shooting’ prank

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas woman has learned that some April Fools’ Day jokes can go too far.

Police say Arnthia Willis, 58, called a family member Thursday morning and said she had been shot.

The concerned family member called 911 around 8:30 a.m. Dispatchers sent multiple officers, EMS, even firefighters, to what they thought was a shooting at the Wichita home.

Officers surrounded the home, blocked streets and tried to reach out to anyone inside the home. When they did not get a response, they went into the home. It was empty.

Police investigated and said they learned it was an April Fools’ Day joke.

Officers found Willis in the nearby city of Derby and arrested her.

Police say the crime is “unlawful request for emergency service assistance.” Once officers are finished investigating, they will present the case to the district attorney’s office.