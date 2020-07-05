Kanye West says he’s running for president, Elon Musk supports

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Kanye West announced to Twitter Saturday he is running for president of the United States.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West wrote. “I am running for president of the United States!”

The rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, composer, entrepreneur and fashion designer ended the tweet with #2020VISION.

Just like with a lot that West does, this announcement quickly gained a lot of attention — even gaining support for Elon Musk.

“You have my full support!” Musk tweeted in response to West.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Ye hasn’t tweeted anything else or given any additional insight on his supposed presidential run.

