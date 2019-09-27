Kehinde Wiley’s sculpture in response to Confederate statues unveiled in Times Square

The statue will be permanently installed at the VMFA

NEW YORK (WRIC) — A new statue created by world-renowned artist Kehinde Wiley was unveiled in New York City Friday. “Rumors of War” will display in Times Square until December before finding a permanent home at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

The bronze statue depicts a young African American dressed in urban streetwear mounted atop a horse. The figure has both male and female characteristics.

The project originated when Wiley saw Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart’s monument in Richmond.

“Sitting astride a massive horse in a striking pose, Wiley’s young, African-American subject presents a powerful visual repositioning of young black men in our public consciousness while directly engaging the national conversation around monuments and their role in perpetuating incomplete narratives and contemporary inequities,” the VMFA said about the statue on their website.

Wiley is known for his vibrant paintings of African Americans and his commissioned portrait of President Barack Obama, displayed at the National Portrait Gallery. He says the new statue’s inspiration is war and “an engagement with violence.”

Kehinde Wiley signing “Rumors of War”

“Rumors of War,” Wiley’s largest work to date, was paid for by a VMFA donor. It will be installed at the museum’s entrance on historic Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

For more information about the statue, visit here.

RELATED: Kehinde Wiley to unveil sculpture in Times Square