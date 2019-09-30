Kids can trick-or-treat for free at Target with their favorite ‘PAW Patrol’ pups

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re looking for some family-friendly fun this Halloween, but don’t want to reach into your wallet, we have news for you.

Target is inviting kids in costume to trick-or-treat their way through the store for a few hours on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at participating locations.

In addition to trick-or-treating, there will also be giveaways, and each store will show a new, never-before-seen episode of PAW Patrol.

To join in on the fun, click this link and find a participating Target store near you.

