Kids deliver 26 pizzas, 100+ water bottles to firefighters battling Charlotte home explosion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – As dozens of firefighters worked in 90-degree-weather following a house explosion in Ballantyne Tuesday afternoon, three children living nearby didn’t want their hard work to go unnoticed.

Jeremiah, Joshua and Jordan West heard about the explosion from their father, Norman West. He had asked them to say a few extra prayers for the first responders who were on scene.

The children did so, but then went a step further. Along with their mother, Olivia West, they called Little Caesar’s in Indian Land to pre-order 20 pizzas. When they got there, they say the manager was so moved, she added six extra pizzas to their order.

Then they went to a nearby gas station and cleared the shelves. They walked out with more than 100 bottles of water.

Update Structural Collapse; James Jack Ln; Big Thank You to the community! Firefighters are eating & rehydrating during rehab while the search continues pic.twitter.com/mXmFvEhogx — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 2, 2019

Olivia West says they ran into a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy. She asked the deputy if they could get an escort to the scene. She says the deputy called in a few favors and when they pulled up, Battalion Chief Matt Westover was there to greet them.

“He was just taking pictures and was so happy and he was like ‘thank you so much for helping us’, 9-year-old Jordan West said.

“One of the guys came up to us and was telling us how grateful he was and not only that, he told us he really needed it,” 11-year-old Joshua West said.