LONDON (WRIC) — King Charles III delivered a televised address on Friday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday.

The address is part of a series of official protocols and rituals following the death of a monarch, known in the case of Queen Elizabeth as Operation London Bridge.

King Charles III will be proclaimed king Friday by the Accession Council at St. James’s Palace, according to reports. Parliament will swear allegiance to King Charles and other parliamentary activities will be suspended for 10 days.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96, after a 70-year reign.