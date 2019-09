CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — Good news avocado lovers; Kroger is going to start selling avocados that last longer.

How?

They’ll be sprayed with a plant-based solution that’s supposed to lock in moisture and block oxygen.

Meaning a slower decay.

It’s supposed to last twice as long but cost the same.

You’ll find them in about half the Kroger stores, starting this week.

It’s not just avocados either. They’re testing out longer-lasting asparagus and limes in Cincinnati.