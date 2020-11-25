Labs brace for potential influx of COVID-19 testing following Thanksgiving

(ABC NEWS/WRIC) — As coronavirus cases surge across the country, as is demand for testing.

With Thanksgiving looming, some lab companies worry they won’t have enough staff and supplies to match the demand.

Quest Diagnostics said the demand for COVID-19 tests rose 50% compared to six weeks prior as the rate of positivity rose to more than 10%.

LabCorp, another large private testing lab, likewise flagged a “rise in demand,” and said their labs “are operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

A LabCorp spokesperson told ABC News that in the last week, it performed over 1 million tests, “the most that LabCorp has performed in a single week since the pandemic started.”

Lab companies are also struggling to keep their labs staffed sufficiently to process the influx of tests. They are also reporting delays and cancellations of critical supplies.

Health experts worry a spike in cases after Thanksgiving could have a massive impact on testing turnaround times.