Accident involving at least 10 tractor-trailers closes Interstate 81 in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Interstate 81 is closed at the Falling Waters exit following a crash involving at 10-15 tractor trailers, according to Berkeley County dispatch. This was caused by ice on the road.

This accident happened on the northbound side around 7:45 p.m., according to dispatch. They are currently sending up to 11 heavy-duty tow vehicles to handle the tractor trailers and both I-81 N and I-81 S are closed.

There is currently no information on injuries. Medical is still on scene, and the Berkeley County Sherriff’s office is handling the scene at this time.