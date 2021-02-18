Accident involving at least 10 tractor-trailers closes Interstate 81 in West Virginia

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Interstate 81 is closed at the Falling Waters exit following a crash involving at 10-15 tractor trailers, according to Berkeley County dispatch. This was caused by ice on the road.

This accident happened on the northbound side around 7:45 p.m., according to dispatch. They are currently sending up to 11 heavy-duty tow vehicles to handle the tractor trailers and both I-81 N and I-81 S are closed.

There is currently no information on injuries. Medical is still on scene, and the Berkeley County Sherriff’s office is handling the scene at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events