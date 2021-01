Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WRIC) — Longtime talk show host Larry King is currently hospitalized for COVID-19, according to ABC News.

“Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ,” a source close to the family told ABC News.

King is 87 years old. He hosted “Larry King Live” on CNN for 25 years. ABC says previously he has been treated for lung cancer, suffered a heart attack, had a tumor, had an angioplasty and suffered a stroke.