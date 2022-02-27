LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police searched Sunday for suspects a day after after 14 people were shot during a party at a hookah lounge, leaving one man dead and two others critically wounded.

Detectives believe two suspects who they did not identify exchanged gunfire inside the hookah bar and fled before police arrived before dawn Saturday, police said.

Dispatchers received calls at about 3:15 a.m. about multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds after an altercation at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant.

Police didn’t immediately provide an update Sunday on a possible motive for the shooting, release new details or provide information about the suspects they were seeking.

The injured people were taken to University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but officials on Sunday didn’t immediately provide condition updates about the 13 remaining patients. While police had described the condition of two victims on Saturday as critical, they did not disclose details about the nature of their injuries.

Authorities on Saturday characterized the shooting as an “isolated incident” and said there was no threat to the general public.

Police Capt. Dori Koren said the fatally shot victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators at the scene on Saturday interviewed victims, tried to get surveillance video from neighboring businesses and looked for stray bullets and other evidence, Koren said. Crime scene analysts were trying to determine the types of guns used used in the shooting.

Hookahs are water pipes that are used to smoke specially made tobacco that comes in different flavors.