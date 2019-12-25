Last solar eclipse of the decade will create ‘ring of fire’ around the moon

FILE – This March 9, 2016 file photo shows a total solar eclipse in Belitung, Indonesia. Hotel rooms already are going fast in Wyoming and other states along the path of next years solar eclipse. The total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, will be the first in the mainland U.S. in almost four decades. (AP Photo, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Nothing says the holidays like the sight of the moon festooned with a wreath-like ring of fire.

According to Space.com, those in the Eastern Hemisphere will get the chance to see the final eclipse of the decade on Dec. 26.

The natural phenomenon happens when the moon passes directly in front of the sun, blocking all but the sun’s visible outer edges, forming a “ring of fire” around the dark moon.

The celestial event starts around 9:30 p.m. EST and is expected to last approximately 3 minutes and 40 seconds.

The eclipse will be visible in Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Oman, northwestern Australia and northeastern Africa, as well as parts of Turkey and Russia.

The Slooh Observatory in the Canary Islands will start streaming the event at 10 p.m. EST on Dec. 25.

A live stream will also be available on the Tharulowa Digital YouTube channel.

If you’re lucky enough to catch a glimpse in real time, be sure to wear proper eye protection.

The next solar eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021, and will be visible in the U.S.