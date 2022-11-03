A total lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The last total lunar eclipse until 2025 will occur on Tuesday, Nov. 8, which coincidentally coincides with Election Day across the United States.

Although this will be the last total lunar eclipse, according to NASA, partial and penumbral lunar eclipses will continue to be seen until the next total lunar eclipse arrives in three years.

What is a total lunar eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon and Earth align, with the Moon passing into the darkest part of the Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. The moon will take on a reddish hue while in the Earth’s umbra, which is the reason lunar eclipses are sometimes referred to as “Blood Moons.”

How can I watch it?

No special equipment is needed to view a total lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will certainly enhance the experience. A dark setting away from bright lights will provide optimal viewing conditions.

If you find yourself to be located in a particularly foggy or bad weather area at the time of the eclipse, NASA will be offering a total lunar eclipse telescopic view online.

When will it happen?

The total lunar eclipse will occur across the U.S. in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 8. You can find out the best times to view the phenomenon from your location by checking the chart below, or visiting NASA online here.