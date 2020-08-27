Laura’s path: Damage left behind in Abbeville, Louisiana

U.S. & World

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

ABBEVILLE, La. (WKRG) — It’s still too early too know just how much devastation Hurricane Laura will leave behind in Louisiana. But we are starting to see some of the impact and damage.

Video from the scene shows a massive tree on top of a house. Lieggi says a family of five lives there. Laura is the strongest storm to ever make landfall on this part of the Gulf Coast. It made landfall near Cameron at about 1 AM Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events