Lawmakers unveil $908 billion bipartisan stimulus proposal

More than a dozen lawmakers stressed the importance of providing federal emergency relief before Congress heads home for the holiday break, announcing a bipartisan $908 billion proposal on Tuesday to be used as a framework for a stimulus package.

U.S. Senators and U.S. House members from both sides of the aisle said during a press conference that no party got exactly what they wanted in the negotiations, explain that the proposal was a compromise.

“Not going to make everyone happy,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said at the press conference. 

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said the group had not received any assurance from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that a vote would be scheduled before announcing the plan.

