Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts passes away at 75

Cokie Roberts joined ABC News in 1988 and won the Edward R. Murrow Award and Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

Legendary ABC News journalist and political commentator Cokie Roberts has passed away. She was 75.

Throughout her decades-long career, Roberts won countless awards including three Emmys. She was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame and was cited by the American Women in Radio and Television as one of the 50 greatest women in the history of broadcasting.

Roberts, born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs, said she got the name “Cokie” from her older brother because he couldn’t pronounce Corinne and dubbed her Cokie instead.

Roberts was “a true pioneer for women in journalism,” said James Goldston, president of ABC News, “well-regarded for her insightful analysis of politics and policy in Washington, D.C., countless newsmaking interviews, and, notably, her unwavering support for generations of young women — and men — who would follow in her footsteps.”

She is survived by her husband and fellow journalist Steven Roberts, her children, Lee and Rebecca, and her six grandchildren.

