LIST: Stores that are closed on Thanksgiving Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you need to do some last-minute shopping on Thanksgiving Day this year, there are more than a dozen stores you won’t be able to go to.

Website BestBlackFriday.com confirmed that at least sixteen stores will be closed on the national holiday, and they say the list is expected to grow.

As of Oct. 4, here are the stores that are officially confirmed closed on Thanksgiving Day:

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Stein Mart

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

The stores that are officially confirmed open on Thanksgiving Day, as of Oct. 4, include:

Best Buy

CVS

Meijer

Walgreens

Other retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Kohl’s, have not released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours just yet. Nevertheless, many typically open on Thanksgiving night.

Below is a list of stores the website predicts will be closed on Thanksgiving Day based on previous years:

Cost Plus World Market

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s

Nordstrom

Harbor Freight

H&M

Home Depot

Ikea

Pier 1

Sprint

T-Mobile

AT&T

The Container Store

Sur La Table

Petsmart

Below is a list of stores the website predicts will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

Bass Pro Shops

Best Buy

Big Lots

Gamestop

JCPenny

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Old Navy

Sears

Target

Walmart

In the past decade, the list of stores closed on Thanksgiving Day has increased as retailers try to get a head start on their competitors. But according to a poll conducted on the website, 72 percent of consumers believe stores should be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

