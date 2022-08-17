WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (KTVX) – A Utah Little League all-star baseball player is in the hospital after falling from his bunk bed at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.

Easton Oliverson, an outfielder and pitcher from Snow Canyon, fell roughly six feet from the bed while he was sleeping and hit his head Sunday, his uncle Spencer Beck told The Associated Press.

Oliverson was airlifted to a nearby hospital and underwent surgery. Doctors say he suffered fractures to his skull and cheekbone, with bleeding between the inside of his skull and the outer covering of the brain.

In a Wednesday post to a Facebook page sharing updates on the boy’s progress, Oliverson’s family says the 12-year-old is no longer sedated or using a breathing tube. He is becoming more alert but “still has a very long road ahead.”

Little League International confirmed Oliverson was injured in the World Series dormitory.

“Little League International will continue to use all available resources to support the player, his family, and his coaches and teammates, as we navigate this unfortunate situation,” a statement read. “In the interest of privacy, it would be inappropriate to comment further, and additional updates will be issued as they are available.”

Easton’s father Jace is an assistant coach on the team, and in a statement, wanted the team to continue on with Easton in their thoughts.

“As a team preparing for the Little League World Series, Coach O (Oliverson) expressed his desire for Team Utah to finish what we started and compete and enjoy this amazing experience. While our hearts are heavy, we are committed as a team to have an opportunity to take part in something that is only dreamt about by others,” the statement read. “We teach our players to do everything with a purpose — that hasn’t changed. It has perhaps been added to with something far greater than ever. We believe in Team Utah. We believe in Team Easton.”

The accident has drawn a reaction from Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox, who tweeted out, “Terrible news. Our prayers are with this player, family and team today.” It even captured the attention of Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who sent Easton a video showing his support, according to the boy’s Facebook page.

Eason’s Santa Clara team is Utah’s first team to reach the Little League World Series after defeating Nevada in the Mountain Regional. The team, representing the Mountain Region, is scheduled to play its first game on Friday against the winner of the Southeast, represented by Tennessee, versus New England, represented by Massachusetts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.