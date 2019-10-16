Live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ trailer features New Mexico shelter dog

U.S. & World

by: KRQE Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Disney fans are getting their first look at the new “Lady and the Tramp” movie featuring a rescue dog from New Mexico.

Monte, a 2-year-old terrier mix, lived at a Las Cruces shelter from quite some time. It was when he was transferred to a shelter in Phoenix that some Hollywood animal trainers spotted him and broke him out of lock-up.

He soon landed the starring role in Disney’s live-action remake. “Lady and the Tramp” releases on the streaming service, Disney Plus, on Nov. 12.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events