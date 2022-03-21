CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) — A damaging tornado outbreak and severe storms moved through the Central Texas area Monday afternoon. The storms brought a level 4 out of 5 (moderate) risk for much of the Austin metro and eastern counties.

9:30 p.m. The Tornado Watch has been extended for the Austin Metro and our eastern counties until 1 a.m.

Tornado Watch extended until 1 a.m. for the Austin Metro and eastern counties. (KXAN)

9:32 P.M. The Austin Disaster Relief Agency said it will open an emergency shelter at the Elgin Recreation Center, located at 361 on SH 95.

9:08 p.m. A shelter has been opened in Granger at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Recreation Center at 500 W. Davilla St.

9:05 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Williamson County including Georgetown and Granger until 9:30 p.m.

8:58 p.m. The City of Round Rock said no major injuries or fatalities were reported from Monday’s tornado outbreak.

8:52 p.m. The Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management said a shelter has been opened at the Elgin Recreation Center for displaced residents. The center is located at 361 St. Highway 95 N.

8:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Travis, Williamson and Hays counties, including Austin, Round Rock and Buda until 9:30 p.m.

8:26 p.m. All tornado warnings have expired or been canceled in the KXAN viewing area.

8:20 p.m. Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to join Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to give details about tornadoes that moved through the area.

The governor and Gravell are expected to provide an update at 9 p.m. You can watch the update online at KXAN.com or on the KXAN Facebook page.

8:13 p.m. Granger ISD said anyone in need of shelter is welcome to go to the school gymnasium for assistance or resources.

Granger ISD said anyone in need of shelter is welcome to go to the school gymnasium for assistance or resources. (KXAN Photo)

8:10 p.m. Our cameras captured a light pole being toppled near I-35 and SH 45. We show the final damage.

8:03 p.m. Bluebonnet Electric said crews restored power to 19 outages affecting more than 3,000 members. Bluebonnet said most significant damage was reported near Luling in Caldwell County and in Travis/Bastrop counties near Elgin.

8:02 p.m. Tornado Warning for Lee County canceled.

7:39 p.m. Two temporary shelters have been set up at Dell Diamond Heritage Center (3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.) and Redbud Elementary School (1500 Ty Cobb Pl.), Round Rock Police said.

7:37 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Lee County.

7:36 p.m. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) is encouraging citizens to report damage to property by submitting a damage assessment survey. Texans can report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

7:33 p.m. The Jarrell Office of Emergency Management said CR 305 is being shut down due to storm damage in the Double Creek area. Avoid the area.

7:25 p.m. The City of Taylor confirmed damage from a tornado that touched down in the northeast part of the city. The city said damage includes downed power lines on County Road 368, roof damage to buildings and out buildings on Cotton Row Lane. Debris was also reported debris blocking the roadways near Chandler Road and CR 101.

No injuries were reported.

7:22 p.m. An ERCOT official reminds residents that there would likely be damage to gas meters and lines. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately and call 911.

7:15 p.m. The Tornado Watch has been canceled for Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie and Llano counties.

7:10 p.m. Greenlawn Boulevard is shut down between Gattis School Road and Dell Way due to debris in the road, Round Rock Police said on Twitter. Avoid the area.

7:08 p.m. Round Rock Police said officers are currently assessing damage and there were reports of structural damage to multiple homes and businesses.

7:06 p.m. According to Oncor, more than 18,000 customers in Williamson County are without power. In Travis County, more than 5,000 customers are without power. In Bastrop, there were nearly 4,000 customers without power as of 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Bluebonnet Electric said there are more than 700 members south of Elgin who are affected by power outages.

6:48 p.m. Debris was reported in Round Rock following a tornado. Trees were snapped along Dell Way and North Interstate 35.

Damage reported after a tornado moved through Round Rock Monday evening. (KXAN Photo)

Damage reported after a tornado moved through Round Rock Monday evening. (KXAN Photo)

Damage reported after a tornado moved through Round Rock Monday evening. (KXAN Photo)

Damage reported after a tornado moved through Round Rock Monday evening. (KXAN Photo)

6:38 p.m. A new tornado warning has been issued for Elgin, McDade and Coupland until 7 p.m. A “particularly dangerous situation” tag has been attached to this storm. Seek shelter now.

A confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado is located near Bartlett, or near Granger, moving northeast, NWS says.

6:31 p.m. A confirmed tornado has been reported near Manor. Seven miles southwest of Elgin, according to the National Weather Service.

6:20 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for east Caldwell and south Bastrop counties until 7 p.m.

6:10 p.m. A tornado was seen traveling in eastern Williamson County, near Circleville. Seek shelter immediately.

6:09 p.m. A tornado has been confirmed to touch down in Caldwell County.

6:01 p.m. National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was on the ground near Jarrell. Those in the area must seek shelter immediately.

5:50 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Jarrell and Serenada, just north of Austin, until 6:15 p.m.

Possible tornado moving over I-35/SH 45 area (KXAN PHOTO)

5:48 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Williamson County until 6:45 p.m.

5:40 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Austin, Kyle and Buda areas until 6:15 p.m.

5:25 p.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for Wimberley, Dripping Springs and Woodcreek until 5:45 p.m.

5:10 p.m.: The National Weather Service for the Austin and San Antonio region has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Lampasas County until 6:15 p.m. During that timespan, wind speeds up to 60 miles per hour are possible, as well as half dollar-sized hail.

5:05 p.m.: The NWS for the Austin and San Antonio region has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southwest Williamson County, North Hays County, North Travis County and East Blanco County until 6 p.m. These regions include north and west Austin, Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock and Pflugerville. Ping pong ball-sized hail and winds up to 60 miles per hour are possible.

In a separate update, the NWS said golf ball-sized hail has been reported in New Braunfels.

4:50 p.m.: The city of Buda announced on Twitter its public library will close at 5 p.m. due to severe weather.

4:45 p.m.: The NWS for the Austin and San Antonio region has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for New Braunfels, Schertz and Seguin until 5:45 p.m. A separate alert for Buda, Canyon Lake and Wimberley was also issued.

4:20 p.m.: The NWS for the Austin and San Antonio region issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Blanco, Henly, Lakeway and Lago Vista through 5:15 p.m. Monday. Wind speeds can reach up to 60 miles per hour and residents can anticipate up to quarter-sized hail.

4:00 p.m.: The Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced just after 4 p.m. Monday it has suspended all outdoor programs and closed public facilities due to severe weather. The closures include golf courses, swimming pools and other PARD-affiliated sites.

After-school childcare services will still remain open for extended pick-up times “as needed,” officials said in the email. In the event of severe weather during pickup times, the facilities can be used for sheltering purposes.

3:50 p.m.: Both the Austin Police Department and Austin-Travis County EMS provided resource updates just before 4 p.m. Monday. APD will have patrol units out to help monitor low water crossings in their sectors, and the department is monitoring weather patterns and updating units’ positioning as needed.

ATCEMS has one AmBus as a state resource, which will be staged in College Station and is able to be deployed throughout its coverage region, as needed. Across Texas, there are a collective 17 AmBuses available to assist in severe emergencies, with crews comprising a crew chief, one driver and four medics.

3:45 p.m.: Austin Public Health announced Monday afternoon all operations are closed due to severe weather, including the potential of thunderstorms, damaging winds, large hail and tornado threats.

3:15 p.m. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Austin metro and its surrounding counties until 10 p.m.

2:10 p.m.: The city of Lakeway announced its city council meeting Monday evening has been postponed to April 4 due to severe weather. All city offices closed at 2 p.m. as a result of the weather forecast.

1:40 p.m.: Travis County offices and facilities will be closed for non-essential services Monday afternoon due to inclement weather. Essential county staff will still be on-site performing their duties.

1:30 p.m.: Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon he’s directing the Texas Division of Emergency Management to “mobilize state resources” ahead of severe weather in the forecast. Across the state, these conditions include tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.

“In preparation for this severe weather, I have directed TDEM to increase its readiness and place emergency response resources on standby for rapid deployment if needed,” Abbott said in the release. “The state will continue monitoring these conditions and is ready to assist local communities affected by these storms. I ask Texans to stay alert and informed of weather developments and heed guidance from local officials.”

The following state resources have been mobilized to support the severe weather response:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service: 2 urban search and rescue teams, 4 swiftwater boat squads

Texas A&M Forest Service: saw crews on standby

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden swiftwater boat rescue teams in place

Texas Department of State Health Services: activated to Level II Escalated Response, in the event of severe weather support

Texans are encouraged to build an emergency supply kit, sign up for emergency alert systems and stay tuned to weather radio or news updates and keep important documents in a waterproof container.

1:20 p.m.: With severe storms forecasted through the afternoon and evening, Travis County’s COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics will not be held for the rest of the day Monday. The latest information on vaccine clinics is available on Travis County’s digital calendar.

12:45 p.m.: Some city facilities and operations will close early today as a result of the severe weather.

The city of Pflugerville announced in a tweet Monday afternoon all city facilities will close, beginning at 2 p.m. All in-person activities, programs and meetings are canceled today, officials added.

12:20 p.m.: Multiple school districts have altered their dismissal plans and safety protocols.

Lake Travis ISD, Del Valle ISD, Taylor ISD, Pflugerville ISD, Georgetown ISD, Manor ISD, Hays CISD, Austin ISD and Hutto ISD have all confirmed changes to operations.

