Pelosi says if Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment

(KRON/WRIC/ABC News) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Vice President Mike Pence to immediately remove President Donald Trump from office in the wake of deadly violent protests at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and Cabinet do not act the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Pelosi said during a press conference Thursday.

