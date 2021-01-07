Pelosi says if Trump not removed under 25th Amendment, Congress may go forward with impeachment

U.S. & World

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi (photo: KRON)

(KRON/WRIC/ABC News) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is urging Vice President Mike Pence to immediately remove President Donald Trump from office in the wake of deadly violent protests at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

“I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and Cabinet do not act the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Pelosi said during a press conference Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events