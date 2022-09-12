EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — After her death last week, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin procession will travel through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to a cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects.

Those wishing to pay their respects to the late queen were told to expect a long wait, which is expected to require people to “stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said.

The ministry warned that large crowds are expected, which could impact public transportation and road closures around the area.

King Charles III was immediately named king after the queen’s death on Thursday, Sept. 8. He gave his first televised address as monarch the next day.

