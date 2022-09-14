LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday morning, her coffin making its way to the House of Parliament to lie in state until next week’s funeral.

Grieving family members followed the horse-drawn carriage that pulled the queen’s coffin through the crowd-lined streets.

Now, her coffin will lie in state for four days, with hundreds of thousands of people set to attend the monarch’s viewing. The four-day vigil to honor the queen has begun.

Live updates: 4-day vigil begins for queen ahead of funeral