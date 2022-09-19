LONDON — Thousands of mourners have lined the streets of London to give their final farewells as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest today.
Monday’s event ends more than a week-long series giving honors to the late queen, after her death on Sept. 8 ended her historic, 70-year reign. The funeral began with the tolling of the bell at Westminster Hall — the bell rang 96 times, once each minute to honor each year of Elizabeth’s life.
The coffin of the longest-reigning monarch in British history laid in state in Westminster Hall for more than four days, as thousands waited in long, slow-moving lines to pay their respects.
Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of the queen.