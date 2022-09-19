LONDON — Thousands of mourners have lined the streets of London to give their final farewells as Queen Elizabeth II is laid to rest today.

Monday’s event ends more than a week-long series giving honors to the late queen, after her death on Sept. 8 ended her historic, 70-year reign. The funeral began with the tolling of the bell at Westminster Hall — the bell rang 96 times, once each minute to honor each year of Elizabeth’s life.

The coffin of the longest-reigning monarch in British history laid in state in Westminster Hall for more than four days, as thousands waited in long, slow-moving lines to pay their respects.

Monday has been declared a public holiday in honor of the queen.

Black Rod walks through Westminster Hall at 06:29 a.m. to pay respect on the final day of the lying in state at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s orb and sceptre, lying in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

A child rests on the shoulder of a man along the route that the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will be pulled on a gun carriage following her funeral service, in Whitehall, London, Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (David Davies/Pool Photo via AP)

Police officers take positions ahead of the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, Pool)

King Charles III and Prince William are driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022.The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti,Pool)

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie walk outside the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William makes his way to the funeral service in Westminster Abbey in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, Pool)

The Gentlemen at Arms arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Princess Anne is driven to Westminster Abbey for the funeral of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in central London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral, in London Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Phil Noble/Pool Photo via AP)

French President Emanuel Macron, fourth left, arrives with his wife Brigitte Trogneux, third left, at Westminster Abbey on the day of Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. ( James Manning/Pool Photo via AP)