WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, March 7, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, will join John Thune (R-SD), ranking member of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband and a bipartisan group of co-sponsors discuss legislation that will address the “ongoing threat” posed by technology such as TikTok.

This is the latest concern expressed by the federal government over TikTok in particular. At the end of February, the White House gave U.S. federal agencies 30 days to delete TikTok from government-issued mobile devices. This was due to concerns that TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, would give user data to the Chinese government. Other concerns included propoganda or misinformation hosted on the platform.

Bytedance has maintained that it does not share data with the Chinese government and that its data is not even held in China. The company also claims that while it does collect user data, it does not do so more than most other social media companies.

Indian, Taiwan, Canada, Pakistan, Afghanistan and the European Union have already issued partial or full TikTok bans.