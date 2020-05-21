Lori Loughlin, husband to plead guilty in college admissions bribery case, court documents show

FILE – In this April 3, 2019, file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston. The judge overseeing the case against Loughlin, Giannulli and other parents charged with cheating the college admissions process called allegations of misconduct by investigators “serious and disturbing” Friday, April 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

BOSTON (AP/ABC News) — Court papers show Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, will plead guilty in college admissions bribery case.

The “Full House” actress will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine and have two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service, while her husband, a fashion designer, will serve five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Massachusetts.

They will enter their guilty pleas on conspiracy charges on Friday, according to the office.

We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions,” said United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling in a press release.

The couple become the 23rd and 24th suspects to plead guilty to the case, which was announced last year.

