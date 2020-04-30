Los Angeles becomes 1st major city to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — Los Angeles is offering coronavirus testing to all residents, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday.
Los Angeles is now the first major city to offer testing to all its residents.
Garcetti said testing is still a priority for those with symptoms, but those without symptoms can also be tested.
Los Angeles County has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and reported 1,000 deaths.
