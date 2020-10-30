Louisville police officer files lawsuit against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — A Kentucky police officer has filed a lawsuit against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend.
In the lawsuit, Louisville Metro Police Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly claimed he was shot in the thigh by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, during the police search in Taylor’s home.
He alleges that the shot was “outrageous, intolerable and offends all accepted standards of decency or morality.”
The lawsuit accuses Walker of battery, assault and emotional distress.
Walker’s attorney, Steve Romines, called the legal action a “baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny.”
Kenny Walker is protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his own home. Even the most basic understanding of Kentucky’s Stand Your Ground law and the “Castle Doctrine” evidences this fact. One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder would be enough for them. Yet this baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny indicates otherwise.Attorney Steve Romines on behalf of Kenneth Walker
Taylor, a 26-year-old Louisville emergency medical technician studying to become a nurse, was killed March 13 after being roused from sleep by police at her door. Taylor was shot multiple times by police after Walker fired once at white officers executing a narcotics warrant. Walker said he didn’t know it was police and thought it was an intruder.
The warrant was approved as part of a narcotics investigation. No drugs were found at her home.
The case has fueled nationwide protests against police brutality and systemic racism.
full lawsuit
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- Two suspects are wanted in Chesterfield for the robbery of a Super 8 Motel. Police say the suspects robbed the motel at 2421 Southland Drive at about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.
- Authorities are still offering a $10,000 reward for information related to a young boy's fatal shooting in Richmond.
- A 23-year-old Norfolk man is charged in connection with a Richmond recycling truck worker's death.
- According to the Department of Justice, a Pittsburgh firefighter accused of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a minor pleaded guilty on Thursday.
- Two men have been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a 24-year-old Richmond man back in 2018.
- The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on two counts of a soliciting a child under the age of 15 for sexual purposes and four counts of using a communication system to expose his genitals to a child under the age of 15.
- The life of Ricky G. Seldon, a Bryant and Stratton College student, was celebrated at the school's Richmond campus more than two weeks after he was found shot to death in the 100 block of Erich Road.
- A Richmond man has been indicted for murder by a grand jury following the death investigation of his toddler daughter, according to the Richmond Police Department.
- Four people have been charged following unrest in the city last night.
- According to Spotsylvania County deputies, a man's body was discovered in a ditch in the area of Church Pond Road early Wednesday morning.