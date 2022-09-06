(WXIN) — What could be better than scoring tickets to watch your favorite NFL team play and eating to your heart’s content? Getting paid to do it.

Pickswise is giving one lucky fan two tickets to watch their team play, plus $500 to cover food and travel expenses, as well as two NFL jerseys.

The only catch is you need to eat. A lot.

Pickswise is looking for an “NFL Stadium Food Tester” who will review all the food they eat at the stadium, paying close attention to the taste, price and general quality.

“The simple hot dog or burger won’t quite cut it these days, and we need someone with a big appetite to rate the catering kiosk at an NFL stadium,” said Pickswise in a news release.

The contest is open to fans of every NFL team.

To enter, submit your email address, name, age, state of residence, NFL team you support, and an explanation of why you would be the perfect NFL food tester. You also must be at least 21 years old.

The contest is open until midnight on Monday, Sept. 12.