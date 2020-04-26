Low-tech Japan challenged in working from home amid pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — When the Japanese government declared an emergency to curb the spread of the coronavirus earlier this month and asked people to work from home, crowds rushed to electronics stores. So much for social distancing.
Contrary to the ultramodern image of Japan Inc. with its robots, design finesse and gadgetry galore, in many respects the country is technologically challenged. Many Japanese lack the basic tools needed to work from home.
Offices still rely on faxes, homes lack high-speed internet connections and documents often must be stamped in-person with carved seals called “hanko,” which work as signatures.
