Lowe’s is giving out money to spruce up communities across America. Here’s how to apply.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Lowe’s is marking its 100th birthday this year, and to celebrate the home improvement retailer is pledging $10 million to 100 neighborhood projects.

The project is called “100 Hometowns” and anyone across the country can apply. The nomination period starts March 9 and ends on April 19.

You need a specific project in mind — whether that’s sprucing up a community space or resource, renovating a downtown area, or preserving a community’s culture.

As part of the application, you’ll submit some details about what needs to be done, as well as adding photos or videos of the area.

You’ll also need to explain why the project is important to you and your neighborhood.

Lowe’s says the projects come at a time when Americans need a sense of community.

“2020 and now into 2021 has certainly been a reckoning, of the importance of home and we’ve we’ve recognized it in ways that I think are more profound than ever before, but when you think of home as a place beyond your own four walls and extending into your community.”

The projects will start later in the summer or early fall.

You can sign up here.