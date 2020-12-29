Luke Letlow dies from Covid-19 complications

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Newly elected congressman, Luke Letlow, has died from complications related to the Coronavirus, he was 41-years-old.
We are working on getting a statement from the late Congressman’s family and campaign officials.
This is breaking news story and we are working to find out more information.
