Lush cosmetic stores closing in US, Canada amid COVID-19 outbreak

Many businesses are changing their store policies to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, United States officials are encouraging the public to not shake hands and begin “social distancing” by keeping 6 feet away from each other. In addition, notable companies like Nike and Apple are closing their stores for two weeks. The latest, Lush Cosmetics is closing all of its stores in the United States and Canada.

The cosmetic company stated, “we have decided to temporarily close all 258 Lush retail stores across Canada and the US from March 16-29. “

The full statement is below:

A letter to our Lush Community, As we face the ever-changing circumstances related to Covid-19, we find ourselves having to make unprecedented decisions about business as usual. And the truth is that, in this moment, there is no business as usual. Amongst this uncertainly, we are focused on three things: getting our staff, communities and business through this crisis so that all emerge fit to face the future together. Given what we know today, we believe it’s our duty as an ethical business to do what we can to slow the spread of this virus and minimize the impact on our hardworking healthcare professionals. As such, we have decided to temporarily close all 258 Lush retail stores across Canada and the US from March 16-29. Because our products are all made fresh by hand weekly for our shops, these closures will also require us to significantly scale down our manufacturing and distribution operations for the duration of the shop closures. We are working through how we can best support our employee base through these changes, ensuring regular pay for all staff during this period. For the time being, we have made the decision to keep our online business running so that our loyal customers can still access Lush products such as soap, which can be helpful during this critical time. With the reduced capacity across the business, our digital orders may take extra time to reach you and we appreciate your understanding and patience with our teams during this transition. As the situation surrounding Covid-19 rapidly changes, we will continue to evolve our response to it. With the temporary shop closures, we can now put 100 percent of our energy into supporting our staff and their ever-evolving needs in the new reality we face together. Because facing it together is the only way forward. This is unchartered territory for many of us, so please remember to be kind and do what you can as individuals to protect what every one of us values above all—one another. And for those of you out there providing essential services who don’t have the option of shutting your doors, we truly appreciate you. Stay safe and wash those hands ,Karen and Mark Wolverton, Owners

