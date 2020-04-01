Magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattles Idaho

BOISE, Id. (WRIC/AP)– An intense 6.5 magnitude earthquake has struck Boise, Idaho.
According to the Associated Press the quake hit around 5 p.m. with many people reporting heavy shaking at the time.
Details surrounding any injuries or damage are not clear at this time.
The Boise National Weather Service is reporting intense aftershocks as well.
Check back for updates.
