Majority of sea turtle nests survived Hurricane Dorian, National Park Service says

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – The National Park Service says most of the sea turtle nests recorded before Hurricane Dorian survived its passing.

Before the storm made landfall in the Outer Banks, their Resource Management Team conducted patrols of Buxton, Hatteras and Ocracoke beaches to see which nests still had living baby sea turtles.

They found 166 active nests before the storm. The National Park Service says only 15% of the total 470 nests this year appear to have been impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

More than 75 nests remain intact along Cape Hatteras National Seashore and their staff is already seeing signs of successful hatching.

It’s been a record-breaking year for sea turtle nests in North Carolina this year.

The park's beaches have been monitored for sea turtle nesting activity since 1987.