Man accused of setting woman on fire at traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (KRON) – A North Carolina man is in custody after he allegedly drenched a woman with a flammable liquid and set her on fire Monday morning.

According to the Kinston Police Department, 24-year-old Khloe McNeal was in her car stopped at an intersection Monday morning when the suspect, 41-year-old Venice Taylor, approached her and doused her with the liquid and set her on fire.

McNeal was found on the side of the street by a passerby who flagged down an officer for help.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment; her condition is unknown at this time.

Taylor was located and arrested.

It’s unclear if the two knew each other.

Taylor is facing several charges including attempted murder and driving with a revoked license.