Man armed with scissors sexually assaulted woman at California Petco, police say

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (KTLA) – Police in Bell Gardens, California, are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the restroom of a Petco while armed with scissors, officials said Tuesday.
The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. Monday at a shopping center, officials said in a news release.
The victim, who works at the store, said she was on her break when she went to the employee restroom and a man forced his way in while being armed with scissors.
“As soon as he came in through the door, I told him to get out, and I guess that wasn’t enough, because he still forced his way in,” the victim, who only wanted to be identified as Jaylene, told KTLA. “As soon as he came in there was a physical attack.”
The man allegedly sexually assaulted her, but she was able to eventually fight him off.
The assailant was last seen running from the location toward Eastern Avenue, and the store manager alerted authorities.
Detective Sgt. Angelo Sinisi called the attack “bold” and “brazen.” He also credited the victim for fighting the assailant off.
The man was described as a 25- to 35-year-old Black man with a medium build, between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing between 160 and 180 pounds. He has a flat-top haircut and was wearing thick-framed glasses, a blue face mask, a white T-shirt, dark jeans and white shoes, police said.
