MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man from Northern Virginia, wanted for killing a woman in her home in Bethesda, Md. in 2010, was waiting to be extradited to the United States from Mexico Friday morning.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation received information that Jorge Rueda Landeros likely was living in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Police said Rueda Landeros had a personal and financial relationship with Sue Marcum and that on Oct. 25, 2010, he murdered her. Investigators determined that Rueda Landeros left Maryland and the country after Marcum’s killing and was in Mexico or Central America.

Montgomery County police said that on Dec. 13, an operation with the Legat, Mexico Task Force (Criminal Investigative Agency (AIC) and Jalisco State Police took place to capture Rueda Landeros. He was taken into custody without incident.

Rueda Landeros was in Mexico City on Friday. Once the extradition process is finalized, Legat, MX will coordinate with the FBI – Baltimore Field Office to bring Rueda Landero back to the United States.